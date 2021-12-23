One big signing done, Kia Tigers waiting for franchise star's response to offer

Though Na denied this Thursday, the widely held belief was that the Tigers already had a deal in place with Na and wanted to wait until they got Yang's contract done first before announcing Na's signing. A Tigers official acknowledged last week that Na's contract, no matter when it gets signed, would not be announced before Yang's. This was the Tigers' way of showing respect to Yang, who won two championships with the club and captured both the regular season and Korean Series MVP awards in 2017.