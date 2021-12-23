KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 63,700 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,900 UP 150
KIA CORP. 84,200 UP 300
SK hynix 127,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 665,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,500 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,450 DN 100
Yuhan 64,400 DN 100
SLCORP 29,600 DN 400
HANJINKAL 58,200 DN 4,500
LOTTE 30,650 UP 150
GCH Corp 26,250 0
LotteChilsung 137,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,400 UP 40
POSCO 283,500 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 58,100 DN 1,400
SamsungElec 79,900 UP 500
NHIS 13,350 DN 50
DongwonInd 227,000 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 47,150 UP 50
LS 53,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92300 DN400
GC Corp 217,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 41,400 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 643,000 UP 11,000
KPIC 192,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,990 DN 60
SKC 171,000 UP 2,500
Ottogi 466,500 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 5,260 0
HtlShilla 77,600 DN 100
Hanmi Science 54,700 DN 700
GS Retail 30,750 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 185,000 UP 4,500
Hanssem 98,500 DN 100
KSOE 94,200 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 69,700 0
IS DONGSEO 42,550 DN 650
S-Oil 88,600 UP 1,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,000 0
