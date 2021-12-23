KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 28,150 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 76,600 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 184,500 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 361,500 UP 26,000
Mobis 256,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,100 UP 300
S-1 73,700 UP 500
ZINUS 75,700 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,700 UP 250
MS IND 29,150 DN 50
OCI 104,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 55,900 UP 800
KorZinc 542,000 UP 18,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,630 UP 50
Hanchem 303,000 UP 9,500
DWS 52,300 UP 700
KEPCO 21,350 UP 100
SamsungSecu 49,400 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 10,650 DN 50
SKTelecom 62,700 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 44,600 UP 300
HyundaiElev 41,150 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 161,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,900 UP 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 4,475 UP 45
Hanon Systems 13,200 0
SK 255,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 31,150 DN 1,300
Handsome 35,200 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 20,100 DN 100
COWAY 77,600 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,400 DN 400
IBK 11,150 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,000 DN 50
SamsungEng 22,600 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 500
PanOcean 5,500 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 23,600 UP 200
KT 32,500 UP 400
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
Moon, Uzbek president agree to work on trade deal, supply chains
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day ahead of tougher virus curbs
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 7,000, but critical cases, deaths hit record highs
S. Korea's cancellation of invitation of Taiwan minister in line with diplomatic principles: Cheong Wa Dae
(4th LD) New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
(LEAD) U.N. Command investigating alleged armistice breaches following Yoon's DMZ trip