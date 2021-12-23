S. Korea sets low medal target for Beijing 2022

Rival nations have taken significant strides in recent years, and South Korea has its own issues too. Shim Suk-hee, a two-time Olympic champion, was slapped with a two-month ban Tuesday over disparaging her 2018 Olympic teammates and coaches in leaked text messages. Unless she can get it reduced or overturned in a court injunction or an appeal with the KSOC, Shim, who won the Olympic trials in May, will not be eligible for Beijing.