S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 23, 2021
All News 16:47 December 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.328 1.301 +2.7
2-year TB 1.709 1.663 +4.6
3-year TB 1.805 1.757 +4.8
10-year TB 2.212 2.147 +6.5
2-year MSB 1.700 1.670 +3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.441 2.392 +4.9
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
