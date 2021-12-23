Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon formally joins Lee Jae-myung's campaign
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon formally joined the campaign of ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Thursday in a move expected to widen the latter's appeal to voters in the nation's southwestern region.
Lee Nak-yon announced his decision after meeting with the Democratic Party (DP) nominee over lunch, saying the two agreed to co-chair a campaign committee for "national vision and integration."
The former prime minister has commanded the support of voters in Honam, a DP stronghold that comprises the city of Gwangju and South and North Jeolla Provinces, making him a potential rallying force for Lee's campaign.
"Lee Jae-myung and I agreed to work together for the Democratic Party's victory," Lee Nak-yon told reporters after their meeting. "I may say things at times from now on that are in a slightly different vein than the candidate or the party, and the candidate said he would accept that."
The two competed in the DP presidential primaries, a bitter battle that ended with Lee Nak-yon as the runner-up.
The former prime minister has since kept a low profile, although he did earlier accept the title of standing adviser for Lee's campaign.
The new committee co-chaired by the two men will launch next Monday with the aim of devising tasks for the next administration in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, income polarization, political reform, peace on the Korean Peninsula and national integration.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
Moon, Uzbek president agree to work on trade deal, supply chains
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day ahead of tougher virus curbs
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 7,000, but critical cases, deaths hit record highs
-
S. Korea's cancellation of invitation of Taiwan minister in line with diplomatic principles: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
Rapper Dok2 loses lawsuit over unpaid jewelry bill