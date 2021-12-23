Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Singapore discuss security cooperation
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook held talks with his Singaporean counterpart Thursday to discuss regional security cooperation, including joint efforts to fight terrorism, his office said.
The talks between Suh and Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen came on the second day of his three-day trip to Singapore, a key partner for Seoul's New Southern Policy aimed at deepening ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Suh was on an overseas trip that also took him to Guam and Thailand.
Suh used the talks to reiterate South Korea's desire to deepen defense cooperation with the 10-member regional bloc, according to the defense ministry.
He highlighted Seoul's recently unveiled action plan designed to pursue "harmonious" defense cooperation between the New Southern Policy and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific -- the bloc's broad vision for regional cooperation.
The Singaporean minister voiced hope for cooperation with South Korea in fighting terrorism amid growing threats in ASEAN countries, the ministry said.
During the talks, Suh also briefed Ng on Seoul's efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Ng said Singapore will spare no effort to improve the inter-Korean relationship and promote lasting peace, as it provided the venue for the first-ever summit between Washington and Pyongyang in 2018.
The minister will return home Friday.
