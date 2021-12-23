Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. team up to recover damages for victims of crypto scams
SEOUL -- Investigative authorities of South Korea and the United States have cooperated to crack down on a 2017 cryptocurrency phishing scam and help victims recover some of their losses, prosecutors in Seoul said Thursday.
The Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) said it arrested two South Korean suspects behind the cyber fraud and confirmed the identify of one Japanese suspect based on intelligence provided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2018.
-----------------
military-sexual abuse case
Prosecutors appeal Air Force officer's 9-yr prison term in sex abuse case
SEOUL -- Military prosecutors have appealed a recent court decision to sentence an Air Force service member to nine years in prison on charges of sexually abusing a now deceased female colleague, officials said Thursday.
On Tuesday, the prosecutors filed the appeal. They had sought a 15-year prison term for the master sergeant purported to have groped the victim of the same rank inside a car in March. She took her own life in May.
-----------------
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
SEOUL -- The removal of the last regulatory hurdle for SK hynix Inc.'s acquisition of Intel Corp's non-volatile memory business will likely accelerate the chipmaker's plan to expand its presence and enhance competitiveness in the global NAND market, analysts said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Chinese antitrust regulator gave the much-awaited green light for the South Korean company's merger deal signed in October last year to acquire Intel's NAND unit for US$9 billion.
-----------------
Lee, Yoon slip to 35 pct vs. 29 pct in latest poll
SEOUL -- Both ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol lost points in a poll published Thursday, with Lee leading Yoon 35 percent to 29 percent.
According to the poll by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research, Lee, the Democratic Party nominee, lost 3 percentage points from the previous survey two weeks ago, while Yoon of the People Power Party lost 7 percentage points.
-----------------
Appellate court finds operator of parent-naming website guilty of defamation
SUWON, South Korea -- An appellate court on Thursday issued a guilty verdict for the operator of a website that names parents who refuse to pay child support, overturning a lower court's ruling that found the operator innocent.
The Suwon High Court delivered a suspended order to Koo Bon-chang, 58, to pay a fine of 1 million won (US$840) for running the name-and-shame website "Bad Fathers" for about three years until October.
-----------------
S. Korea sets low medal target for Beijing 2022
SEOUL -- South Korea's national Olympic body set a humble target for medals at the upcoming Beijing Winter Games on Thursday, with hopes of winning a gold medal or two for a top-15 finish.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee predicted South Korea will fall well short of its Winter Olympic-record total of 17 medals won at home during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.
-----------------
S. Korea calls in Tokyo diplomat over Japan's push for Fukushima water discharge
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry has called in a Japanese Embassy official to express concerns over the operator of Tokyo's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant having filed for approval for its planned release of radioactive water into the ocean, Seoul officials said Thursday.
On Tuesday, Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) submitted an application for the planned water release to Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) amid growing concerns in South Korea that it could cause health risks and maritime contamination.
-----------------
Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon formally joins Lee Jae-myung's campaign
SEOUL -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon formally joined the campaign of ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Thursday in a move expected to widen the latter's appeal to voters in the nation's southwestern region.
Lee Nak-yon announced his decision after meeting with the Democratic Party (DP) nominee over lunch, saying the two agreed to co-chair a campaign committee for "national vision and integration."
