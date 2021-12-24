Korean-language dailies

-- Daily COVID-19 deaths reach 109 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 pills, 'pills will be game changer' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Former President Park Geun-hye to be pardoned (Donga llbo)

-- COVID-19 pills to be brought into S. Korea as early as Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 76.4 pct of voters in 20s could change which presidential candidate they support (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 pills: S. Korea's 70,000 pills vs Japan's 2 mln (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Woes over scrambling for COVID-19 pills loom (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol releases tax reduction pledges for property rich (Hankyoreh)

-- Support rate of voters in 30s: Lee 35 pct vs Yoon 21 pct (Hankook libo)

-- Yoon: Next year's declared property value to fall to level of 2020 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor scraps division for internal combustion engine (Korea Economic Daily)

