Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:14 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24

Korean-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 deaths reach 109 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 pills, 'pills will be game changer' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former President Park Geun-hye to be pardoned (Donga llbo)
-- COVID-19 pills to be brought into S. Korea as early as Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 76.4 pct of voters in 20s could change which presidential candidate they support (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 pills: S. Korea's 70,000 pills vs Japan's 2 mln (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Woes over scrambling for COVID-19 pills loom (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol releases tax reduction pledges for property rich (Hankyoreh)
-- Support rate of voters in 30s: Lee 35 pct vs Yoon 21 pct (Hankook libo)
-- Yoon: Next year's declared property value to fall to level of 2020 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor scraps division for internal combustion engine (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Covid patients told to get out, make way for arrivals (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 210 patients ordered out of ICUs as pandemic overload worsens (Korea Herald)
-- 'Housing bubble biggest risk to Korea economy' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!