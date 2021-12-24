(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) must stop shifting responsibility to ordinary citizens and small merchants by resorting to administrative expediency, a legacy of the past. Uniform application of restrictions on restaurants and cafes — say, banning gatherings of more than four people — is not effective. Is there any scientific grounds for the virus affecting five people instead of four? Even if the number of customers exceeds four, they can lower the risk of infection by sitting with some distance between them or install more effective ventilation systems.