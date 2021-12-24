Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon likely to grant pardon to ex-President Park: senior official

All News 07:08 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is likely to grant a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, a senior official at the ruling party said Friday.

"I understand that ex-President Park is included on a list of people who are to be granted pardons," the official told Yonhap News Agency by telephone.

This year, the 69-year-old Park was hospitalized three times due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she received shoulder surgery.

Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.

#Moon Jae-in #pardon #Park Geun-hye
