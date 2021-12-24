(LEAD) Moon likely to grant pardon to ex-President Park: senior official
(ATTN: ADDS details from para 5, photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is likely to grant a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, a senior official at the ruling party said Friday.
"I understand that ex-President Park is included on a list of people who are to be granted pardons," the official told Yonhap News Agency by telephone.
This year, the 69-year-old Park was hospitalized three times due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she received shoulder surgery.
Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.
Moon had ruled out the possibility of pardoning Park, but her deteriorating health may prompt the president to grant a pardon to Park.
Granting a pardon to Park is expected to have a significant impact on next March's presidential election, as Park has commanded the support of voters in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, a stronghold of the main opposition People Power Party.
Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook is also likely to be pardoned, according to sources.
Han, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007, was imprisoned from 2015-2017 after being convicted of accepting about 900 million won (US$795,000) in illegal political funds from a late businessman while in office.
Han has long claimed innocence, arguing that she never accepted the money and that the charges against her were fabricated as part of political revenge by a conservative government against the former liberal administration of late President Roh Moo-hyun.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
