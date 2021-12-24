Today in Korean history
Dec. 25
1971 -- A fire at Seoul's Daeyeongak Hotel kills 166 people and injures 88 others.
1978 -- Football player Cha Bum-kun becomes the first South Korean to join the Bundesliga in Germany.
1997 -- President-elect Kim Dae-jung names Lee Jong-chan, the vice chairman of the National Congress for New Politics, as the head of a committee to take over power from the Kim Young-sam government.
2002 -- South and North Korea hold working-level talks to discuss cooperation in maritime affairs.
2006 -- South Korea selects two finalists to compete to become the country's first astronaut. Ko San, a researcher at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, was selected over Yi So-yeon in September 2007. Ko was later replaced by Yi due to violations of training protocol.
2012 -- South Korea announces a 100 billion-won project to launch its first oceanographic research ship by 2016.
