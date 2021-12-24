Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 24, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/00 Cloudy 30
Incheon 01/00 Cloudy 30
Suwon 03/00 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 05/00 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 07/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 03/-1 Snow 60
Gangneung 08/03 Sleet 70
Jeonju 08/01 Sunny 20
Gwangju 10/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/08 Sunny 60
Daegu 10/00 Sunny 20
Busan 13/05 Sunny 20
