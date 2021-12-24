Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/00 Cloudy 30

Incheon 01/00 Cloudy 30

Suwon 03/00 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 05/00 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 03/-1 Snow 60

Gangneung 08/03 Sleet 70

Jeonju 08/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/08 Sunny 60

Daegu 10/00 Sunny 20

Busan 13/05 Sunny 20

