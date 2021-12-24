S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Park Geun-hye, the former convicted president currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, was included among beneficiaries of President Moon Jae-in's special amnesty for the new year, the government announced Friday.
Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.
The amnesty of the 69-year-old former president was decided in consideration of her deteriorating health.
This year, Park was hospitalized three times due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she received shoulder surgery.
Granting a pardon to Park is expected to have a significant impact on next March's presidential election, as Park has commanded the support of voters in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, a stronghold of the main opposition People Power Party.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
-
Today in Korean history
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
Moon, Uzbek president agree to work on trade deal, supply chains
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
Yoon's mother-in-law gets 1-year jail term for forging financial document
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye