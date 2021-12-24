Military reports 37 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:18 December 24, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 37 additional COVID-19 cases, including 30 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,064.
Of the new cases, 24 are from the Army, six from the Navy, four from the Air Force, two from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the Marine Corps, the ministry said.
Currently, 286 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,273 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
-
Today in Korean history
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
Moon, Uzbek president agree to work on trade deal, supply chains
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
Yoon's mother-in-law gets 1-year jail term for forging financial document
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye