The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:11 December 24, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.12 1.12
2-M 1.24 1.23
3-M 1.37 1.37
6-M 1.59 1.59
12-M 1.75 1.75
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
New COVID-19 cases fall below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases hit record high