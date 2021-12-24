Parties gauge impact of ex-president Park's pardon on upcoming presidential election
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- A special pardon of former President Park Geun-hye stoked contrasting responses from political parties on Friday, as they began to gauge its impact on the upcoming presidential election.
The government decided to grant a special New Year's pardon to Park, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, for national unity and due to her deteriorating health. The 69-year-old has been locked up since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.
Following the announcement, the ruling Democratic Party said it "respects" the government's decision. The DP and its presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung have been opposed to pardoning Park.
"This pardon, which was decided following deep consideration of President Moon Jae-in, is a constitutional right of the president," said DP Chairman Song Young-gil.
Lee said he also respects Moon's decision, but there needs to be a sincere apology from Park.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and its presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol welcomed the pardon.
"It is late, but I welcome pardon of Park Geun-hye," Yoon said adding that the pardon should be viewed in the perspective of national unity. "I heard that she is not in good health. I hope she can recover her health fast."
Minor progressive Justice Party, meanwhile, expressed a strong regret over Park's pardon.
"It did not even ask for people's agreement on this important pardon that could change the flow of the history," said Sim Sang-jeung, Justice Party's presidential nominee. "I do not want to see national unity mentioned recklessly."
The parties are now busy analyzing the impact of Park's pardon on the March 9 presidential election as she has commanded support from conservatives, especially in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, a stronghold of the PPP.
The DP has mixed views on the impact, with one party official claiming Park's pardon would help attract moderate voters, and another saying it will be a hurdle to unite the party's traditional supporters in the Honam region, a DP stronghold that comprises the city of Gwangju and South and North Jeolla Provinces.
The PPP seems to be in more complex situation, with one party official worrying that it could make the conservative side fractured.
Unlike Park, another former president Lee Myung-bak, currently in jail for corruption and bribery charges, was not included in the pardons list, which may divide pro-Park and pro-Lee supporters in the PPP.
Others said the pardon could have a negative impact to Yoon's campaigning as he led investigation of Park's influence-peddling scandal when he served as a prosecutor.
