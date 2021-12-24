Ex-President Park expresses gratitude for pardon: Park's lawyer
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Ex-President Park Geun-hye expressed gratitude for her pardon to President Moon Jae-in shortly after the announcement of Moon's decision to grant a special pardon to her, her lawyer said Friday.
President Moon Jae-in said earlier in the day that he granted a special pardon to former President Park, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, to bolster national unity and in consideration of her deteriorating health.
In a meeting with reporters in front of Seoul Samsung Hospital where she has been hospitalized, lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha said that Park feels sorry for worrying people and is grateful for their constant support.
Park also expressed gratitude to Moon for his decision to grant a special pardon to her despite difficulties, saying she will focus on treating her disease and will show her gratitude to the people as soon as possible, Yoo added.
Moon also decided to pardon and exonerate former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook because there is "desperate need for national unity and humble inclusiveness," presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters earlier in the day.
