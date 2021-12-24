Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Unification minister says security uncertainty could grow next year
SEOUL -- The geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula could face increased uncertainties next year if the current deadlock in nuclear negotiations and lack of dialogue continue, South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean relations said Wednesday.
Unification Minister Lee In-young warned the peninsula is at an "extremely critical juncture" between peace and tensions, citing a possible change in the country's policy direction with President Moon Jae-in's term set to end in May.
------------
N. Korean economy unlikely to face imminent crisis despite sanctions, COVID-19: experts
SEOUL -- North Korea's economy is unlikely to face an imminent crisis despite struggles stemming from crippling sanctions and border restrictions due to anti-virus efforts, experts said Wednesday.
The North has continued imports of essential economic materials, such as crude oil and fertilizers, which lessens the chances of its industries becoming paralyzed, Choi Ji-young, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said.
------------
Over 24,000 video messages await delivery to separated families in N. Korea
SEOUL -- Families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War in South Korea have produced more than 24,000 video messages for their long-lost relatives in the North, but almost all of them have yet to be delivered, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.
Of the 24,077 video letters produced since 2005, including 1,004 created this year, only 20 of them were sent to North Korea in 2008 following inter-Korean Red Cross talks the previous year, according to the ministry.
------------
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry responded cautiously Monday to reports of a possible change in the stature of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, days after she was seen standing alongside members of the powerful politburo of the North's ruling party during a memorial event last week.
Kim Yo-jong, apparently influential in the secretive regime, was spotted between members and alternate members of the politburo during a memorial event for her father and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang on Friday, indicating she may have been named a member or an alternate member of the organ, according to footage aired on the North's state media.
(END)
-
