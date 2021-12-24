Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea's economy tanks 4.5 pct in 2020 on sanctions, pandemic
SEJONG -- North Korea's economy shrank 4.5 percent in 2020 from a year earlier due to international sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Thursday.
The drop in the reclusive country's real gross domestic product (GDP) represents a turnaround from a 0.4 percent increase a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
(LEAD) China's top envoy to N. Korea to return home after delay due to COVID-19
SEOUL -- Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun will leave Pyongyang following a seven-year stint, according to the North's state media Thursday, with his departure having been delayed apparently due to tight border control to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic.
China reportedly appointed Wang Yajun, a senior party official, as Li's successor in February. The replacement has been postponed, however, amid a strict lockdown by the North, which claims to be coronavirus free.
Cold wave to hit N. Korea as it prepares to mark leader's 10 years in power
SEOUL -- North Korea issued a cold wave alert Wednesday, forecasting strong winds and heavy snow over the weekend amid keen attention from the outside world about whether leader Kim Jong-un will again visit Mount Paektu on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his ascension to power.
Extreme cold weather is expected from Friday night to Sunday, with the temperature in the region of Mount Paektu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, likely to drop to as low as minus 35 C to 40 C on Saturday morning, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
N. Korea's child mortality estimated at 17 per 1,000 in 2020: U.N. report
SEOUL -- North Korea's mortality rate for children under age 5 was estimated at 17 per 1,000 births last year with a 3.2 percent annual rate of reduction over the past three decades, a recent U.N. report showed.
The number is down from 43 in 1990 and 60 in 2000, according to the Level and Trends in Child Mortality: Report 2021.
(LEAD) N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
SEOUL -- North Korea's military is conducting a wintertime exercise, as South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring related moves, Seoul's defense authorities said Tuesday.
"We believe that wintertime drills by North Korea's military are under way," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told reporters.
