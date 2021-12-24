Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
COVAX allocates 1.29 mln additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to N. Korea
SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has assigned 1.29 million doses of additional COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea, a U.N. website showed Friday.
According to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, the addition increases the number of vaccines allocated to North Korea to 8.12 million doses.
------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
SEOUL/BEIJING -- South Korea and China had senior-level discussions on some sensitive pending issues Thursday during their first "strategic dialogue" in more than four years.
Holding the virtual session with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun at the 9th Strategic Dialogue, his Chinese counterpart, Le Yucheng, talked about Beijing's preparations to host the winter Olympic games early next year, according to Choi's ministry.
------------
Biden bans nonhumanitarian aid to N. Korea for human trafficking
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- U.S. President Joe Biden has banned the provision of nonhumanitarian aid to North Korea for fiscal year 2022, accusing the reclusive state of human trafficking, according to the White House.
It marks the 19th consecutive year for a U.S. president to take such a measure against Pyongyang.
In a presidential memorandum for the secretary of state, posted on the White House website Tuesday (Washington time), Biden said the U.S. will not provide "nonhumanitarian, nontrade-related assistance" or allow funding for participation in educational and cultural exchange programs by officials of North Korea and other designated countries.
------------
IFRC allocates $1.2 mln to help N. Korea fight against COVID-19
SEOUL -- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has allocated 1.1 million Swiss francs (US$1.2 million) to help North Korea combat the COVID-19 pandemic from January last year to June next year, its interim financial report showed.
According to the COVID-19 Outbreak 20-Month Update, the organization had spent around 699,000 Swiss francs as of September, with the largest portion of 296,000 Swiss francs spent on health-related operations.
------------
N. Korean leader 3rd most searched politician online in 2021: data
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is the third most searched politician by internet users worldwide this year, data showed Tuesday.
Online searches for Kim totaled a monthly average of 1.9 million, behind U.S. President Joe Biden, who topped the list with 7 million searches, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with 2 million, according to German data analytics firm Statista.
(END)
