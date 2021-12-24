Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 20 -- S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
21 -- N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
22 -- Cold wave to hit N. Korea as it prepares to mark leader's 10 years in power
Biden bans nonhumanitarian aid to N. Korea for human trafficking
23 -- N. Korea's economy tanks 4.5 pct in 2020 on sanctions, pandemic
China's top envoy to N. Korea to return home after delay due to COVID-19
24 -- COVAX allocates 1.29 mln additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to N. Korea
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye