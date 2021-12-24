Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Dec. 20 -- S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister

21 -- N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says

22 -- Cold wave to hit N. Korea as it prepares to mark leader's 10 years in power

Biden bans nonhumanitarian aid to N. Korea for human trafficking

23 -- N. Korea's economy tanks 4.5 pct in 2020 on sanctions, pandemic

China's top envoy to N. Korea to return home after delay due to COVID-19

24 -- COVAX allocates 1.29 mln additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to N. Korea
(END)

