KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,000 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 37,900 DN 100
Hanwha 31,950 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,750 UP 65
DB HiTek 71,000 UP 100
CJ 84,700 UP 500
LX INT 27,250 UP 1,100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,750 0
DongkukStlMill 16,050 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 6,710 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 116,000 0
KCC 308,000 UP 2,000
SKBP 98,100 0
ORION Holdings 16,250 UP 50
Daesang 23,450 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,040 UP 10
Daewoong 31,300 UP 500
TaekwangInd 994,000 UP 14,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 UP 70
AmoreG 45,700 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 215,500 UP 6,500
BukwangPharm 12,900 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 126,500 0
LG Corp. 82,500 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,000 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,600 UP 200
Shinsegae 247,000 DN 500
KAL 29,200 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,180 DN 10
Nongshim 315,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 75,400 DN 200
Hyosung 103,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE 30,800 UP 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,600 UP 200
POSCO 284,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 58,700 UP 600
SLCORP 31,950 UP 2,350
Yuhan 64,600 UP 200
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
