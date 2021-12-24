KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 137,000 0
SamsungElec 80,500 UP 600
NHIS 13,400 UP 50
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 20
SKC 170,500 DN 500
DongwonInd 232,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 194,000 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 26,250 0
SK Discovery 47,250 UP 100
LS 53,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 UP400
GC Corp 218,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 41,800 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 651,000 UP 8,000
HITEJINRO 30,450 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 117,500 UP 2,500
DL 63,900 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,150 UP 250
KIA CORP. 85,100 UP 900
SK hynix 128,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 664,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,350 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,900 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 UP 50
Kogas 38,400 DN 550
GS Retail 30,900 UP 150
Ottogi 468,000 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 5,260 0
HtlShilla 77,900 UP 300
Hanmi Science 54,900 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 196,500 UP 11,500
Hanssem 97,700 DN 800
KSOE 93,700 DN 500
ZINUS 76,000 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 43,700 UP 1,150
KorZinc 535,000 DN 7,000
S-Oil 88,700 UP 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,610 DN 20
