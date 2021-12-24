KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 361,000 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 69,400 DN 300
MS IND 30,600 UP 1,450
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 UP 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,500 UP 3,500
HMM 27,650 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 83,200 UP 6,600
OCI 105,000 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 184,500 0
Mobis 263,000 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,750 UP 650
S-1 75,100 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,950 UP 250
Hanchem 302,500 DN 500
DWS 52,400 UP 100
KEPCO 21,500 UP 150
SamsungSecu 49,550 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 100
SKTelecom 61,700 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 47,350 UP 2,750
HyundaiElev 41,400 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 161,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,750 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,565 UP 90
Hanon Systems 14,000 UP 800
SK 255,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 31,200 UP 50
Handsome 35,750 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 20,150 UP 50
COWAY 77,400 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 UP 500
IBK 11,150 0
DONGSUH 30,050 UP 50
SamsungEng 22,600 0
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 500
PanOcean 5,540 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,600 0
KT 32,750 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 UP2500
