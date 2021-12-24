KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,600 UP 750
LG Uplus 14,150 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 400
KT&G 84,200 DN 800
DHICO 20,250 DN 150
Doosanfc 51,000 DN 500
LG Display 23,150 UP 100
Kangwonland 24,100 0
NAVER 384,000 UP 6,000
Kakao 114,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 656,000 0
KIWOOM 109,500 0
DSME 23,000 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,990 DN 120
DWEC 5,870 UP 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 195,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 38,250 UP 250
LGH&H 1,122,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 621,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 85,000 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,100 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,550 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 136,500 DN 500
Celltrion 201,000 0
Huchems 24,000 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 UP 200
KIH 84,900 UP 1,400
GS 41,150 UP 500
CJ CGV 24,600 UP 150
LIG Nex1 62,700 UP 200
Fila Holdings 35,200 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,450 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,050 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 175,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 21,500 UP 600
SK Innovation 223,500 UP 7,000
