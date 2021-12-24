LOTTE TOUR 17,600 UP 750

LG Uplus 14,150 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 400

KT&G 84,200 DN 800

DHICO 20,250 DN 150

Doosanfc 51,000 DN 500

LG Display 23,150 UP 100

Kangwonland 24,100 0

NAVER 384,000 UP 6,000

Kakao 114,500 UP 1,500

NCsoft 656,000 0

KIWOOM 109,500 0

DSME 23,000 DN 100

HDSINFRA 6,990 DN 120

DWEC 5,870 UP 70

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 DN 350

CJ CheilJedang 387,500 DN 3,500

DongwonF&B 195,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 38,250 UP 250

LGH&H 1,122,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 621,000 DN 13,000

KEPCO E&C 85,000 DN 1,700

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,100 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,550 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 136,500 DN 500

Celltrion 201,000 0

Huchems 24,000 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 146,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 UP 200

KIH 84,900 UP 1,400

GS 41,150 UP 500

CJ CGV 24,600 UP 150

LIG Nex1 62,700 UP 200

Fila Holdings 35,200 UP 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,450 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 3,050 UP 10

AMOREPACIFIC 175,500 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 21,500 UP 600

SK Innovation 223,500 UP 7,000

(MORE)