KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,450 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 0
Hansae 21,650 0
Youngone Corp 43,300 DN 150
CSWIND 64,800 UP 1,900
GKL 13,200 UP 350
KOLON IND 73,000 UP 700
HanmiPharm 277,000 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 40,600 UP 1,600
BNK Financial Group 8,850 UP 30
emart 151,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY408 00 UP1250
KOLMAR KOREA 41,300 UP 200
PIAM 53,200 DN 400
HANJINKAL 57,400 DN 800
DoubleUGames 58,100 UP 1,400
CUCKOO 19,350 UP 350
COSMAX 89,100 DN 400
MANDO 62,600 UP 4,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 885,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,450 UP 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,050 DN 250
Netmarble 121,000 0
KRAFTON 463,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58100 UP700
ORION 105,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,550 UP 50
BGF Retail 147,000 0
SKCHEM 153,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 23,500 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 547,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 639,000 UP 4,000
SKBS 239,000 DN 10,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,400 DN 50
KakaoBank 60,200 DN 300
HYBE 340,500 DN 500
SK ie technology 162,000 UP 3,500
DL E&C 124,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 169,000 DN 5,500
SKSQUARE 65,800 UP 900
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye