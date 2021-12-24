Air Premia opens cargo flights to Singapore
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean budget carrier Air Premia Co. said Friday it has opened its first international cargo flight to Singapore to focus on the cargo business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Premia plans to operate the Incheon-Singapore route every Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The company said it will consider starting passenger flights to Singapore depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also plans to review whether to operate cargo flights to Vietnam next month.
Air Premia's Boeing 787-9 jet is a medium-sized aircraft with a cargo load of 16 to 18 tons.
In July, the carrier obtained government approval to use its aircraft for commercial purposes.
