Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19

All News 16:35 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop superband BTS, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, sources said Friday.

Suga was confirmed to have the virus in a polymerase chain reaction test after arriving in Seoul from the United States on Thursday.

Seven members of BTS have been on vacation since early December following in-person concerts in the U.S. from Nov. 27-Dec. 2.

This undated file photo shows Suga of BTS. (Yonhap)

