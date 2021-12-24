S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 24, 2021
All News 16:31 December 24, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.327 1.328 -0.1
2-year TB 1.676 1.709 -3.3
3-year TB 1.798 1.805 -0.7
10-year TB 2.206 2.212 -0.6
2-year MSB 1.675 1.700 -2.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.438 2.441 -0.3
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye