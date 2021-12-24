S. Korea's vice minister talks with Iranian envoy over 'pending' issues
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had discussions with Iran's top envoy here on "pending" bilateral issues Friday, his ministry said.
Choi met with Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari and reaffirmed that Seoul will continue diplomatic efforts for progress in negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, taking the importance of Seoul-Tehran ties into consideration, it added.
They also agreed to maintain close communication to resolve "pending" bilateral issues. The ministry stopped short of elaborating, while the matters are seen as including the problem of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.
An estimated US$7 billion worth of Iranian assets remain in two South Korean banks under U.S. sanctions imposed following Washington's 2018 withdrawal from the multilateral nuclear pact with Tehran.
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye