Kossen to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:59 December 24, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Kossen Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 9 million common shares at a price of 1,100 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(Copyright)
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
-
Supreme Court rules grandparents can adopt their grandchild for child's welfare purpose
-
S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye