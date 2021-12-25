Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 25, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -7/-14 Sunny 0
Incheon -8/-13 Sunny 0
Suwon -6/-13 Sunny 0
Cheongju -4/-10 Sunny 0
Daejeon -3/-10 Sunny 10
Chuncheon -4/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 00/-4 Snow 0
Jeonju -2/-8 Sunny 20
Gwangju -2/-5 Sunny 60
Jeju 03/02 Sleet 60
Daegu 00/-7 Sunny 0
Busan 01/-3 Sunny 0
