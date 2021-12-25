Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 25, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -7/-14 Sunny 0

Incheon -8/-13 Sunny 0

Suwon -6/-13 Sunny 0

Cheongju -4/-10 Sunny 0

Daejeon -3/-10 Sunny 10

Chuncheon -4/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 00/-4 Snow 0

Jeonju -2/-8 Sunny 20

Gwangju -2/-5 Sunny 60

Jeju 03/02 Sleet 60

Daegu 00/-7 Sunny 0

Busan 01/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!