Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
All News 17:35 December 25, 2021
GWANGJU, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese fishing boat has been seized by the South Korean Coast Guard for allegedly keeping ship logs with false information, officials said Saturday.
The Coast Guard, based in Mokpo on the southwestern coast, said it seized a 99-ton vessel at around 3:50 p.m. on Friday in waters about 180 kilometers south of an island located in Shinan, South Jeolla Province, about 350 km south of Seoul.
The unidentified ship is suspected of some 48 cases of breaching operation rules, such as omitting dates and signatures in the ship logs, according to the officials.
