RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19

All News 22:52 December 25, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency said Saturday.

The announcement came a day after the agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Suga, another member of the seven-member K-pop superband, has been infected with the virus.

The members arrived in Seoul from the United States on Thursday.
