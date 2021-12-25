RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
All News 22:52 December 25, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency said Saturday.
The announcement came a day after the agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Suga, another member of the seven-member K-pop superband, has been infected with the virus.
The members arrived in Seoul from the United States on Thursday.
(END)
