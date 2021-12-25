(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency said Saturday.
The announcement came a day after the agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Suga, another member of the seven-member K-pop superband, has been infected with the virus.
"RM and Jin were confirmed virus-positive this evening," the agency said, adding that RM is not showing any symptoms in particular but Jin has a slight fever.
They are undergoing treatment at home in compliance with the instructions from health authorities, the agency said.
The members returned home Friday after visiting Los Angeles from Nov. 27-28 and early this month on a concert schedule.
Both RM and Jin had tested negative in earlier diagnostic tests, the agency added.
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea ups 2022 economic growth outlook to 3.1 pct
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19