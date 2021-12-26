Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

December 26, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -7/-16 Sunny 0

Incheon -7/-14 Sunny 10

Suwon -6/-15 Sunny 0

Cheongju -4/-13 Sunny 10

Daejeon -3/-13 Sunny 30

Chuncheon -6/-18 Sunny 0

Gangneung -2/-12 Sunny 0

Jeonju -2/-10 Sunny 60

Gwangju -2/-8 Snow 70

Jeju 03/00 Snow 60

Daegu -1/-11 Sunny 0

Busan 01/-8 Sunny 0

