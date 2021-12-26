Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 December 26, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -7/-16 Sunny 0
Incheon -7/-14 Sunny 10
Suwon -6/-15 Sunny 0
Cheongju -4/-13 Sunny 10
Daejeon -3/-13 Sunny 30
Chuncheon -6/-18 Sunny 0
Gangneung -2/-12 Sunny 0
Jeonju -2/-10 Sunny 60
Gwangju -2/-8 Snow 70
Jeju 03/00 Snow 60
Daegu -1/-11 Sunny 0
Busan 01/-8 Sunny 0
(END)
