New infections below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 1,081
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 6,000 for the second straight day Sunday following fewer tests on Christmas Day but critical cases remained high.
The country added 5,419 more COVID-19 cases, including 5,339 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 607,463, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's tally fell from 5,842 cases on Saturday, 6,233 on Friday and 6,917 on Thursday, apparently helped by antivirus restrictions.
The number of critically ill patients slightly fell to 1,081 from a record high of 1,105 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
The country added 69 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,245. The fatality rate stood at 0.86 percent.
The country also reported 33 new omicron variant cases, bringing the total to 376, the authorities said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea ups 2022 economic growth outlook to 3.1 pct
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
-
DP presidential candidate says Korean stocks are undervalued
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations