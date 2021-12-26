Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 31 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:32 December 26, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases, including 30 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,120.

Of the new cases, 22 are from the Army, six from the Navy and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

Currently, 278 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,327 are breakthrough cases.

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021, shows soldiers heading to Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

