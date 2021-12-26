Military reports 31 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:32 December 26, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases, including 30 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,120.
Of the new cases, 22 are from the Army, six from the Navy and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 278 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,327 are breakthrough cases.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea ups 2022 economic growth outlook to 3.1 pct
-
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
-
DP presidential candidate says Korean stocks are undervalued
-
RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 4 days; critical cases hit fresh high