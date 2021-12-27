Korean-language dailies

-- Moon under criticism for abuse of special pardon for ex-President Park (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to come up with measures to relieve property tax burden (Donga llbo)

-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Segye Times)

-- Countermeasures against China should be included in S. Korea-U.S. joint operation plan: Abrams (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Current vaccines insufficient to stop omicron: research (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's wife apologizes for false records without detailed explanation (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon's wife apologizes for falsifying past records (Hankook libo)

-- Electric car batteries, robots, hydrogen, other industries to lead S. Korea's economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Chinese firms raise prices of key materials for electric car batteries after urea shortage (Korea Economic Daily)

