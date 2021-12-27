Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon under criticism for abuse of special pardon for ex-President Park (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to come up with measures to relieve property tax burden (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Segye Times)
-- Countermeasures against China should be included in S. Korea-U.S. joint operation plan: Abrams (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Current vaccines insufficient to stop omicron: research (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's wife apologizes for false records without detailed explanation (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's wife apologizes for falsifying past records (Hankook libo)
-- Electric car batteries, robots, hydrogen, other industries to lead S. Korea's economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chinese firms raise prices of key materials for electric car batteries after urea shortage (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon's wife apologizes for false credentials (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cold wave, snow hit S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes for falsified credentials (Korea Times)
(END)
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
(LEAD) S. Korea ups 2022 economic growth outlook to 3.1 pct
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
(2nd LD) New infections below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 1,081