Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 27, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-11 Sunny 20
Incheon 02/-10 Cloudy 10
Suwon 01/-12 Sunny 30
Cheongju 01/-11 Sunny 20
Daejeon 02/-12 Sunny 20
Chuncheon -1/-17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 03/-9 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-9 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 02/-7 Cloudy 30
Jeju 07/02 Sleet 30
Daegu 04/-9 Cloudy 20
Busan 05/-7 Cloudy 20
(END)
