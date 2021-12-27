Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-11 Sunny 20

Incheon 02/-10 Cloudy 10

Suwon 01/-12 Sunny 30

Cheongju 01/-11 Sunny 20

Daejeon 02/-12 Sunny 20

Chuncheon -1/-17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 03/-9 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-9 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 02/-7 Cloudy 30

Jeju 07/02 Sleet 30

Daegu 04/-9 Cloudy 20

Busan 05/-7 Cloudy 20

(END)

