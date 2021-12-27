TWICE to perform at Tokyo Dome in April
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group TWICE will hold two concerts at Tokyo Dome on April 23-24 as part of its ongoing world tour, the group's management agency said Monday.
They will become the group's first performances in Japan since 2019, when it performed in seven big cities in the country as part of a world tour, according to JYP Entertainment.
The new world tour titled "III" began with two concerts in Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday, which were the first in-person concerts by the group in 22 months.
After Seoul, the tour will continue in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, in Oakland on Feb. 18, Dallas on Feb. 22, Atlanta on Feb. 24 and New York on Feb. 26.
With tickets for the U.S. concerts all sold out, the nine-piece group plans to announce additional stops for the tour, the agency said.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea ups 2022 economic growth outlook to 3.1 pct
-
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
-
(2nd LD) New infections below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 1,081