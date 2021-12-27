Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea inks deal to mass-produce advanced ground communication devices

All News 10:04 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has signed a contract to mass-produce ground communication devices for joint operations with the military's new satellite launched last year, the arms procurement agency said Monday.

Under the deal, two local defense firms -- LIG Nex1 Co. and Hanwha Systems Co. -- will produce eight different ground-based communication devices through 2025 with a budget of 888.5 billion won (US$748.5 million), according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The military launched its first communication satellite, the Anasis-II, in 2020 atop a rocket manufactured by U.S. commercial space firm SpaceX.

The satellite project is expected to enhance the military's capabilities to cope with network-centric warfare based on increased transmission capacity and security, the agency said.

"The mass production of ground-based devices for the military's satellite information system will enhance its defense capabilities and also contribute to the development of the space defense industry," DAPA said in a statement.

This image provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Dec. 27, 2021, shows the concept of the military's communication system based on the Anasis-II satellite. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-satellite communication
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!