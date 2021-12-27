SM launches new female supergroup
All News 10:11 December 27, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment, a leading K-pop agency, formed a new supergroup Monday with seven of its top female artists.
GOT the beat consists of diva BoA; Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation; Seulgi and Wendy of Red Velvet and Karina and Winter of aespa.
It is the first group formed under SM's broader project titled "Girls On Top (GOT)" for debuting new female units with leading artists managed by the company.
The new septet will debut at a free online concert titled "SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express@Kwangya" on Saturday at 1 p.m.
