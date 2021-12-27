Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 33 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:22 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 33 additional COVID-19 cases, including 31 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,153.

Of the new cases, 11 are from the Navy, nine from the Army, eight from the Air Force, and five from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

Currently, 278 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,358 are breakthrough cases.

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021, shows soldiers heading to Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

