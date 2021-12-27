Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy wins 240 bln won LNG ship order in Latin America

All News 10:52 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Monday it has received a 240 billion won (US$202 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas ship for a shipper in Latin America by 2024.

The company did not provide the name of the shipper.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has achieved $12.2 billion worth of orders this year, exceeding its annual order target of $9.1 billion amid the pandemic.

This year, Samsung Heavy said it has received orders to build 22 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude oil ships.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#samsung heavy-order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!