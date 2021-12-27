Kia Tigers sign 2 new foreign players
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Kia Tigers announced their signings of two new foreign players on Monday, adding a former major league outfielder and a career minor league pitcher to their roster.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club inked outfielder Socrates Brito to a one-year contract at US$900,000. The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic will get $500,000 in salary, $100,000 in signing bonus and up to $300,000 in incentives.
Ronnie Williams, a 25-year-old right-hander from Miami, agreed to a one-year deal at $750,000. He will earn $300,000 in salary, $100,000 in signing bonus and up to $350,000 in incentives.
Brito has appeared in 99 major league games, most recently 17 games with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. He had a .179/.216/.309 line with five home runs and 18 RBIs in the bigs.
For the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate for the New York Yankees, Brito put up a .251/.315/.376 line with nine homers, 53 RBIs and 23 steals in 107 games this year.
The Tigers said Brito is a gap hitter who can run the bases and cover a lot of ground in the outfield.
Williams has yet to reach the majors after being drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. He split his 2021 season between Double-A and Triple-A in the San Francisco Giants system.
In 29 appearances combined, including five starts, Williams went 6-4 with a 2.77 ERA in 78 innings. He struck out 69, walked 36 and hit 11 others.
The Tigers noted that Williams is a fast-developing young pitcher with a huge upside and that he can touch 155 kilometers per hour (96.3 miles per hour) with his fastball.
The Tigers added that both players are scheduled to arrive in South Korea in late January for spring training.
KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players but no more than two pitchers. Clubs typically go with two starting pitchers and one position player from overseas, and the Tigers will likely add a foreign pitcher during the offseason.
As of Monday, five out of 10 teams in the KBO have filled their foreign player quota for 2022.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea ups 2022 economic growth outlook to 3.1 pct
-
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
-
(2nd LD) New infections below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 1,081