The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 December 27, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.13 1.12
2-M 1.24 1.24
3-M 1.38 1.37
6-M 1.59 1.59
12-M 1.75 1.75
(END)
