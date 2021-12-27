Founder of Kakao accused by civic group of massive tax evasion
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kim Beom-su, the founder of South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp., and members of his family were accused by a civic group Monday of a massive tax evasion in a past corporate merger process.
Spec Watch Korea lodged the accusation against Kim and his family members, including his brother-in-law, with the National Police Agency, alleging they evaded a total of 886.3 billion won (US$747.6 million) of taxes in the process of Kakao's merger with internet portal Daum Communications Corp. in 2014.
The group claimed K Cube Holdings, Kakao's de facto holding firm owned by Kim, dodged a corporate tax of 363.9 billion won by falsifying its capital gain from the merger. Including this, Kim and his family "deliberately" evaded the taxes in violation of multiple laws, including the capital markets act, the group alleged.
It called on tax authorities to slap a fine of nearly 6.4 trillion won on the accused, five times the amount evaded as dictated by the law that allows an aggravated fine of up to five times the amount of tax evaded in serious tax evasion cases.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
-
SM launches new female supergroup
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
S. Korea's economy expected to rank 10th largest for 3 straight yrs in 2022: IMF